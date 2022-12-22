movie

Haralson County was the location of a television movie, “Prisoner of Love,” which is based on the true story of Vicky and Casey White.

The Tubi movie, based on the prison love story of an inmate and correctional officer, filmed in Haralson County is now available for streamers to watch.

In late September 2022, Prisoner of Love, was filmed in Haralson County, Ga. Prisoner of Love is based on a true story out of Lauderdale County, Ala. where Detention Lieutenant Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape and an 11-day manhunt ensued. The story ends with Casey’s capture and Vicky’s suicide.

Trending Videos