The Tubi movie, based on the prison love story of an inmate and correctional officer, filmed in Haralson County is now available for streamers to watch.
In late September 2022, Prisoner of Love, was filmed in Haralson County, Ga. Prisoner of Love is based on a true story out of Lauderdale County, Ala. where Detention Lieutenant Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape and an 11-day manhunt ensued. The story ends with Casey’s capture and Vicky’s suicide.
“We do hope that there will be future projects here. Not only do we get to show off Haralson County, but there is also a financial gain by the County so it is a win-win. There has been talk of a true crime series being filmed here and the old detention facility in Buchanan is being marketed to movie makers at this time,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.
The movie studio filmed at both the new and old Haralson County Sheriff’s Office’s, downtown Buchanan, and other areas throughout Haralson County. During the filming, sheriff deputies, Haralson County Courthouse personnel along with the Buchanan Police Department and several citizens were extras and can be seen in the movie.
“Another jurisdiction was unable to have the filming done at their facility and reached out to me and I met with someone from the movie studio. I also introduced them to the Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley because they would have to have the Commissioners approval before filming in county buildings,” Williams said. “They paid the Commissioners Office for the use of these buildings so it was financially advantageous for the County. I can say that Special Operations Captain Scott Chandler and Public Relations Sgt. Heather Mecillas were a huge part of the behind the scenes work that went into making sure filming in both the old and new Sheriff’s Office went smoothly and that every security precaution was taken.”
Besides the county buildings used in the filming, the chase and funeral scenes were also filmed in Haralson County. Superior Court Judge Andrew Roper and Sheriff Stacy Williams both appeared in the movie with Williams having two speaking roles. K-9 Tora can also be spotted in the film.
“It was interesting being a part of the movie- making process, it is a whole different world for us. It was an honor for me to be able to show off Haralson County. I am proud to be from Haralson County, there are some beautiful areas here and some truly great people, we got to show a small portion of that by letting the filming happen here,” Williams said.
Jodi Binstock, who served as director of the film, said Haralson County officials were very accommodating to her and her crew.
“They bent over backwards for us,” Binstock said of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department during their six days of shooting.
Binstock said prison sets in Atlanta “would break the budget.”
“We were trying to find a work-around,” Binstock said. “So one of our location scouts in Atlanta found Haralson County. We found and talked with Sheriff [Stacy] Williams...Sheriff Williams absolutely laid the red carpet for us. We were able to make it work in what would break the budget anywhere else.”
Binstock added that she would recommend Haralson County for future film projects.
“I can’t sing his praises high enough,” she said of Williams.
Prisoner of Love was produced by Marvista Entertainment “Hot Takes” series. Binstock is a Hollywood veteran with producer and director credits for such titles as “Z Nation” and “Boy Meets World.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.