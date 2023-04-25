Samantha Fuhrey

While awards are typically given to individuals, a true humble servant knows it takes a village to achieve the outcomes those awards reflect. Few professions exemplify this spirit like educators do, and University of West Georgia alumna Samantha Fuhrey ’00 is no exception.

The Newton County School System superintendent — who happens to be the first female lead in the district’s 150 year history — was recently presented with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen award by State Representative Sharon Henderson.

