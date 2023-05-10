"Honor your Father and Mother that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord is giving you." — Exodus 20:12.
A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend. When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever have. A mother is the heartbeat in the home, and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob. Mothers are like glue. Mothers are like glue.
Never mess with people who know how to pray. They are armed and dangerous. Pick up your Bible and start reading it like your life depends on it, because it does.
Forgive anyone that has caused you pain or harm. Keep in mind that forgiving is not for others. It is for you. Forgiving is not forgetting. It is remembering without anger. It frees up your power, heals your body, mind and spirit. Forgiveness opens up a pathway to a new place of peace where you can persist despite what has happened to you.
The only relationship where you will never get your heart broken is a relationship with God. You relax on a plane, even though you don’t know the pilot. You relax on a ship, even though you don’t know the captain. You relax on a bus even though you don’t know the driver. Why don’t you relax in life knowing that God is in control.
Grace is when God gives us good things we don’t deserve. Mercy is when God spares us from the bad things we deserve. Blessings are when God is generous with both. Truly, we can never run out of reasons to thank God. God is good all the time.
If you don’t leave your past in the past, it will destroy your future. Live for what today has to offer, not what yesterday has taken away.
A little humor: I just realized why this month is called May. “It may rain, it may snow, It may be 70 degrees, or it May be 20 degrees”.
It is all in God’s hand, so stop complaining. I’m so old that I have dialed a rotary phone that didn’t have an answering machine, recorded a song that I love off a transistor radio onto a tape recorder watched a black and white tv (with less than 10 channels) that had foil on the rabbit ear antennas, taken a long walk without counting the steps, and eaten food that I didn’t take pictures of. There are times when my greatest accomplishment is just keeping my mouth shut. (OUCH!)
Once a man was asked, "What did you gain by regularly praying to God? The man replied, "Nothing, but let me tell you what I lost: anger, ego, greed, depression, insecurity, and fear of death sometimes. The answer to our prayer is not gaining, but losing, which is ultimately is the gain.
Remember, prayer is the most important conversation of your day. Take it to God before you take it to anyone else. If your Mother is still alive, love on her. Happy Mother's Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.