Homer ‘Wayne’ Green, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
He was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Ollie Otis Green and the late Rhoda Bell Ellison Green. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from General Motors Fisher Body Division following 20 years of employment.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Smith Green; sister, Ramona Minick; and an infant baby brother.
Survivors include his three daughters, Gwen Phagan, Susan Pierce, and Lisa Green, all of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Dondra & Bill Craig also of Carrollton; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. from New Hope U.M.C. Cemetery. Flag presentation will be under the direction of the American Legion Post #143. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend, the recording of the service will be available on his obituary page of the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
