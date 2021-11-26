Homer Scott Craft, age 55, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021.
A graveside service and interment will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Stamps officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
