Homer Scott Craft, age 55, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021.

A graveside service and interment will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Stamps officiating.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

