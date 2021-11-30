Homer Craft

Homer Scott Craft, 55, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Homer was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Feb. 4, 1966, the son of the late Tommy Loyd Craft and Eva Mae Thomas Craft.
He enjoyed selling memorabilia on his online internet business and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brothers, Wayne Craft, of Germany, Billy Craft and Johnny Craft, both of Carrollton.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Milton, and a brother, Bobby Craft.
A graveside service and interment was held on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Stamps officiating.
Pallbearers were Rob Reed, Steven Butler, Richard Johnson, Bill Hendrix, Joe George and Alton Skipper.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
