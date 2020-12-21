Homelessness comes in several forms, and tracking this population in west Georgia — or any part of the state — is a difficult task, according to the founder of a Carrollton nonprofit.
Kathy Parsons, of the Impact West Georgia nonprofit based in Carrollton, said that Georgia ranks No. 9 in having the highest homeless population in the United States. She added that 61% of these homeless individuals are men.
But even those with adequate incomes find affordable housing difficult in the counties of west Georgia.
“I can’t talk about homelessness without talking about housing issues and a living wage,” Parsons said. “It all goes together. I think it’s a misnomer for people to think that all homeless people don’t work.”
She added many residents in west Georgia are not making a living wage, and she added this is an issue that has been magnified by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The median income of Carroll County is $49,600 annually, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and Parsons said someone making $10 an hour would not be able to afford their monthly rent. The average cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Carrollton is $824 a month, according to the Apartments.com website. That’s 20% of that median income, without all the other expenses of living.
“A lot of homeless people work. They are often underemployed or not making a living wage that can sustain housing in west Georgia,” said Parsons. “Affordable or sustainable housing for lower middle income just doesn’t exist.”
Cost of Living
puts many at risk
“Georgia has the 27th highest passing wage, and $19 [an hour] is required to afford a two-bedroom rental, or 105 hours per week required at minimum wage,” Parsons said. “If it’s sustainable housing, it needs to be 25-30% of your income.”
The Area Vibes website has given Carrollton a “B” score because the cost-of-living average is 10% lower than the national average overall. The cost-of-living index is based on a national average of 100. For example, if the cost of living is 90, then it is 10% lower than the average.
Carrollton’s cost-of-living index is 94, six% lower than the national average, according to the website. For housing, Carrollton ranks at 75% — lower than both the state (86%) and national averages.
The living wage in Georgia is said to be $62,074, according to Business Insider, and the median household income in 2018 was $58,756. That means that Carroll County’s median income is significantly lower than the rest of the state.
Each state’s cost-of-living index varies based on a variety of factors, ranging from housing to healthcare and transportation. Living in Hawaii is significantly more expensive than living in Alabama, for example, according to Business Insider.
“There’s about six and a half million people in America who spend more than 50% of their income on housing,” she said. “They’re at risk of homelessness in the next year; 17% of our county is at risk, 16% of Haralson County, and 13% of Douglas County is at risk of being homeless in the next year.”
Impact West Georgia serves the homeless, veterans and the community through educational resources to overcome challenges such as being unable to find housing.
Parsons said the true number of homeless individuals is hard to track because not all people who do not have a place to live identify themselves as homeless. She added there are not enough beds for the homeless that were counted by the Department of Community Affairs.
“People don’t jump up and say, ‘Hey, I’m homeless. Count me,’ ” she said. “So, it’s really hard to get an accurate count, but they do the best they can.”
Not enough shelter for
Carroll’s homeless
The state Department of Community Affairs attempts to track the state’s homeless population. Every two years, in January, the state takes a snapshot of how many people are homeless on any given night during that month. The state department has three categories of housing: those who are literally homeless, but also those who are “imminently homeless” and those who are “stably housed.”
Those who are literally homeless lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, including sleeping in a temporary location, such as a shelter or motel, or staying in places not designated for human habitation, such as a vehicle or abandoned building.
Parsons said the state’s snapshot is called a “Point-in-Time” (PIT) count, which consists of counting people identified as literally homeless, both unsheltered and sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. She noted that 30% of the families that are homeless in Georgia have children.
“In 2019, there were 4,183 homeless individuals with 2,507 beds available,” Parsons said. “So, we don’t have enough sheltering for the amount of homeless that we have.”
As of January 2019, Georgia had an estimated 10,443 individuals experiencing homelessness on any given day, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In November 2019, a statewide report that focused on the state’s rural and suburban counties showed a 13% increase in the homeless population from 2017, according to the state Department of Community Affairs.
An exact headcount
hard to come by
Every other year, HUD requires communities nationwide to enumerate their homeless populations for the purpose of assessing needs and measuring progress.
All homeless service providers conduct a regular homeless census, which must be conducted during the last 10 years of January during odd years. The last report by the state department was completed in 2019, and another will be conducted next month.
The 2019 count identified nearly 4,200 people in Georgia’s 152 counties, with a little more than half of them living out on the streets or unsheltered. The state’s report does not capture urban areas like Atlanta, in which leaders do their own count.
Carroll County had between 50-99 homeless individuals, while Douglas had between 100-199, according to the state Department of Community Affairs’ ”Balance of State Report on Homelessness” in 2019. Haralson County had the smallest number of homeless individuals, between 10-24.
But Parsons cautioned the biennial effort by the state should not be viewed as an exact headcount of those lacking a home address.
The Department of Community Affairs said in their 2019 count the survey is not a complete assessment for a variety of reasons. For example, the report said the “count coordinators” who collected the data had to submit a confidence score based on if he or she covered their entire county thoroughly.
“Another limitation is the dataset does not represent an absolute depiction of homelessness, in which 100% coverage for all 152 counties was not completed and a statistical calculation was used to comprise the estimated total of unsheltered homelessness,” the report said.
Issue is escalating
Parsons said homelessness has increased for the fourth consecutive year by about 3%, and she said this issue is “getting out of control.” She said while homelessness may never be eradicated, there are things government officials can do to incentivize builders who want to bring more housing to the area.
“What we need to do, I think, is incentivize or give builders some incentive to build homes that are more affordable; some sort of tax break that will say, for every five houses you build, make sure two of those are built for low income or middle-income people,” she said.
“We will probably never eliminate homelessness because God said ‘you will always have the poor among you.’ But we can sure make it better. This is not just unique to west Georgia either. It is nationwide, this lack of affordable and sustainable housing for people.”
Coming on Wednesday, an examination of the lack of affordable housing in west Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.