Homecomings have been a part of Americana since the 18th century, and at high schools and colleges, other than graduations, the event is arguably the most anticipated event on the school calendar.
Although originally established as a celebratory reunion held at churches throughout New England and the South, homecomings on college campuses evolved in early 20th century as an opportunity for alumni to return to their campuses for a weekend of parties and parades and the crowning of a homecoming queen and, in some cases, a king.
High schools started homecoming celebrations of their own soon thereafter. Fall and the months of September and October are targeted on college and high school event calendars across the nation for most homecoming events.
Thursday morning, students at Central's high school and middle and elementary schools got a sneak preview of the participants in this year's traditional event when the Marching Pride Band led members of the 2022 Homecoming Court and other homecoming participants in a parade through three of the Central Cluster campuses in Carrollton, including Central High, Central Middle, and Central Elementary schools. To assure that all students in the Central Cluster had an opportunity to see the Homecoming Parade, Whitesburg and Roopville Elementary Pre-K - 5th Grade students were transported by busses to Central Elementary School in Carrollton to view the procession.
Cheering students saw members of the homecoming court ride by in open convertibles and wave to the crowd. Kids at the elementary schools particularly seemed to get caught up in the excitement as many of them were decked out in Lion colors and cheered loudly as the procession drove slowly in front of the schools.
Scheduled tonight at Lion Valley on the CHS campus, coach Darius's Smiley's squad hosts Northgate of Newnan in a 7:30 p.m. game that will feature several of the traditional homecoming activities that will culminate with the crowning of the homecoming queen and king and recognition of the homecoming court.
A complete schedule of upcoming homecoming activities high schools in Carroll County this fall is listed below.
HOMECOMING 2022 AT CARROLL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLS
Central High School- Sept. 15-16
Parade- 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15
Game vs. Northgate, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Rica High School- Sept. 16
Game vs. Tri-Cities- 7:30 p.m.
Carrollton High School- Sept. 23
Pep Rally - 10 a.m., Grisham Stadium
Parade- 1 p.m.- Ben Scott Blvd.
Game vs. Hillgrove- 7:30 p.m.
Temple High School- Sept. 29
Parade- Thursday, Sept. 28
Game vs. Heard County- 7:30 p.m.
Bowdon High School- Oct. 6-7
Parade: Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.
Game vs. Forest Park, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion High School- Sept. 22-23
Parade- Thursday, Sept. 22, 5 p.m.
Game vs. Monticello, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.