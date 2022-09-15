Homecomings have been a part of Americana since the 18th century, and at high schools and colleges, other than graduations, the event is arguably the most anticipated event on the school calendar.

Although originally established as a celebratory reunion held at churches throughout New England and the South, homecomings on college campuses evolved in early 20th century as an opportunity for alumni to return to their campuses for a weekend of parties and parades and the crowning of a homecoming queen and, in some cases, a king.

