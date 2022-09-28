Homecoming 2022 at the University of West Georgia comes to Carrollton this weekend as two days of a wide variety of activities highlight the annual gathering of alumni, boosters, friends, and family.
Kicking things off Friday for the two-day event will be a pair of social gatherings, a parade around the campus, including a portion of Maple Street between the east and west entrances of West Georgia Drive.
A fireworks display will conclude the evening’s activities.
A complete schedule of weekend Homecoming events follows. University leaders are tracking the development of Hurricane Ian as the weekend approaches. As of Thursday, all homecoming events will continue as scheduled.
FRIDAY, Sept. 30
Pre-Game Meet-Up — 5:30 — 7 p.m.
Local Ties Brewing Company, 119 Bradley St., Carrollton
Hosted by the West Georgia/East Alabama Alumni Chapter
Homecoming Parade- 6:30 — 7:15 p.m.
The entire community is invited to line Maple Street in front of UWG for the best viewing opportunity. The parade starts near UWG’s College of Education, turns down Maple Street, and then turns left by McDonald’s to go back through the UWG campus to Love Valley.
Beer and Wine Tasting- 6:30 — 9 p.m.
Event takes place at Campus Center Back Patio and includes a $15 registration. Participants must be 21 or older.
Featuring live music and beer and wine tasting.
Festivities begin at 8:30 p.m. at Love Valley and Campus Center Back Patio
SATURDAY, Oct. 1
Alumni & Friends Tailgate — 4 p.m.
The event is being held under the big white tent near Wolf Plaza. Registration is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Includes beer, wine, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.
UWG vs. Mississippi College at University Stadium
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.