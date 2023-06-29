She happened across it while online. The ad said something about enjoying summer sunsets on the rocking chair front porch. In her mind, that set the hook.
“We need to call the agent about this house,” Myra Beth said. She shoved her phone in between my face and the newspaper, about frog hair’s width from the end of my nose.
“It’s a farmhouse in the country! Your Paw-Paw raised goats, hogs, and rabbits. Your Granddaddy had a 2-acre garden. We both grew up catching lightning bugs in Mason jars!”
Suddenly, I recalled the words of the late, great Lewis Grizzard: “God talks like we do!”
Indeed.
“I’ll call them dreckly.”
“Dreckly” was Paw-Paw’s way of saying he’ll get around to it sometime between now and the impending rapture.
What followed was the icy, piercing stare of death. This stare, it is said, is one of the universal foundations of any solid marriage, passed down from a mother to her daughter. It is the just-wait-until-you-go-to-sleep stare.
“I’ll call today, Sugar.” I acquiesced, with a shiver.
A successful marriage, you see, is all about letting your spouse know who’s in charge. Or so I’ve been told. Daddy said, “Always, no matter what, always when you argue, make sure to get in the last word: ‘Yes, ma’am.’”
Ms. Ophelia met us a week later out Roopville way at the old farmhouse. And, according to Myra Beth, Ms. Ophelia’s name was a sign.
Her name is classic Southern. Like the lyrics of an Allman Brothers tune or a Baptist homecoming Sunday with fried chicken and potato salad. There’s a familiarity to it. And familiarity brings comfort.
We strolled down the bricked sidewalk and onto said rocking chair front porch.
“We can put your Mom and Dad’s double rocker here! And we can hang my ferns in between the columns. And, oh, we...”
Her voice trailed off as I examined the heat pump, which looked like it had been here since Woodrow Wilson’s first presidential term.
“Ms. Ophelia, when did you say this house was built?” I inquired, as we walked across the threshold and into the living room.
“1917, Mr. Biddle, and it sits on five acres!” she said and smiled, and turned her attention to the boss, “And don’t you just love this rocking chair front porch, Mrs. Biddle?”
Okay, I surmised, so it’s been around since Wilson’s second term in office.
Now, I love antiques - especially antique houses. There’s just something about them. At this particular moment in time, however, I was thinking with my pocketbook instead of my heart.
The living room walls were shiplap. The floors were heart of pine and when you walked, made the same cracking and popping noises as my ankle and knee joints when I ease out of bed every morning. Like me, the place needed some TLC.
“Look at that fireplace! We could put our couch here and our love seat over in front of that double window. The Christmas tree would go next in the corner over there. It’ll be comfy and cozy. Just like a home should be,” Myra Beth said to anyone who was listening.
Home.
Down the shotgun hallway to the left was the kitchen. It had a window unit in it. I thought of my Granny, who toiled over a hot stove for decades with a bit of help from her window unit. I closed my eyes and suddenly smelled fresh cornpone and a mess of fried apple pies.
I veered down the hallway and out the back door. I smelled grass. Four plus acres of it. A wide-open, blank canvas that called for day lilies, cherry trees, and fragrant gardenias. There was a thicket of Georgia pines off to my left. Four pecan trees and a black walnut in the backyard. A dog barked in the distance. Sounded like the baying and bawling of a Blue Tick. It was so peaceful that I could hear my heartbeat and do a bit of ciphering all at the same time.
Somehow those ruminations of home had crept into the synapses of my brain.
And speaking of ruminations, I surmised that I could “do my business” from the back porch without my neighbors ever suspecting a thing. That has been a trait proudly passed down from each generation of the men in the Biddle family since the Industrial Revolution.
I ambled back into the house. Myra Beth was still discussing prospective home interior and the girls’ bedrooms with Ms. Ophelia.
“Ms. Ophelia, we want it! It just feels right!” Then she turned to me, and excitedly exclaimed, “It feels like home, doesn’t it, Bid?” I mumbled something about TLC and expunging my urinary tract from the comfort of the back porch.
My better half can read me like a tomato pie recipe from the pages of Southern Living.
That was ten years ago last week.
Home is Roopville. Home is where we have a rocking chair front porch, shiplap walls, baying dogs, and pine thickets that smell like the country when it rains. Home is where we put our heart first and not our pocketbook. Home is hanging ferns from the front porch and knowing the Christmas tree is placed over there in the corner. Home is our girls. And love.
And, of course, home is replacing that Wilson-era heat pump within two years of settling into the place. After all, my friend, we all stand in need a little bit of TLC, right?
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go and answer nature’s call from my back porch stoop.
