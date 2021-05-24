Home building booming in Carroll County

Home building in Carroll County is booming based on recent figures released by the county’s Department of Community Development.
During the entirety of 2020, a total of 195 conventional home building permits were issued by the department. But during the first quarter of the current year, the number was virtually identical at 189.
If the home-building frenzy continues at the same rate for the next eight months, the county would see a total of 564 new houses built beginning in 2021, which would be a 189% increase.
Comments from local home builders back up the statistics.
“I’ve been in the home building business for 34 years, and people are still buying houses despite huge jumps in construction costs,” said home builder Cory Lord. “I’ve never seen anything like it, especially considering the huge jumps in building material costs like plywood, which is up about 400% compared to this time last year. Overall building costs from what I have experienced are up 27%.”
He added that he closed 23 new houses last year and is on track for about 35 this year.
Another veteran Carrollton builder, Jack Barr, concurred.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I am amazed,” said the Carrollton native.
Other figures from the county’s development department show that the total value of homes built in 2020 totaled $55,892,870, with the cost for an average home at $228,134.
Based on building permits recorded through the first four months of 2021, $56,579,286 has been spent on newly built homes in Carroll County for an average unit cost of $264,389.
And then there is the labor issue.
“There is certainly room for expansion in this area, but contracting companies that I use say it has been very hard to find people to work,” Lord said.
