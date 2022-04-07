It was not the way I had imagined arriving in Jerusalem. As a child, one of my favorite stories in the Bible was the account of Jesus riding on a donkey with the crowds throwing down their garments and waving palm branches as he made his way into Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives. They shouted “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!” (Matthew 21:9)
I wasn’t looking for the acclaim of crowds, but I did envision a rather majestic sense of awe and wonder as the sight of the holy city came into view. Instead, I was in the back of the bus with my head over the toilet. I had finally succumbed to the Middle East’s version of Montezuma’s revenge. It must have been the salad I ate our last night in Jordan.
I was part of a group of seminary students on pilgrimage through Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, and Greece. I had carefully brushed my teeth with bottled water, eschewed the fresh fruits without a thick skin, and for a week and a half had avoided any illness. One by one, my fellow travelers had taken a turn for the worse. I was doing fine, until the day we arrived in Jerusalem. Even though it was the middle of June, I felt like I missed out on the biggest Palm Sunday celebration of my life.
In the years since, I have come to appreciate the irony of being sick on the way into Jerusalem. Palm Sunday, for all its Hosannas and children waving their palms, is also called Passion Sunday. It’s a moment of both/and. Jesus comes into the city triumphantly welcomed by the same people who will a few days later shout “Crucify him! Crucify him!” How quickly their acclamation will turn to condemnation. The prophet from Nazareth will disappoint them, and in their anger and frustration, they will turn on him. “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it!” (Matthew 23:37)
What Christians call Holy Week begins on Palm/Passion Sunday, moves through the remembering of the Last Supper on Thursday and the Crucifixion on Friday before we get to the celebration of the Resurrection on Easter Sunday. It’s the longest week of the Christian calendar, and for us pastor types, the busiest week of ministry. Inevitably, some pastoral crisis will be added to the mix of extra services, spring break, and prepping for the biggest Sunday of the year. A few years ago, I was sidelined by the flu on Maundy Thursday. It took about ten days for my resurrection to come. I felt like God should have given me an Easter do-over.
This mix of sublime joy and terrible suffering is the crux of the story. The cross is an apt symbol of the Christian faith, a configuration of the vertical and the horizontal, the divine and the human, the aspiration of goodness and the flat expanse of suffering and brokenness. When Jesus rides into Jerusalem, he knows full well what lies ahead. He knows the betrayal and suffering that await. Still, he soaks up the Hosannas like a vaccination against the pain and anguish to come. He will be prepared for the work he must do, the work of salvation that includes dying in agony and carrying the sin of the world. Christ’s work of love is unique but also universal. It is his alone, and yet ours to share. It is the work of saving through the grace of forgiveness that is stronger than death.
This week, Christians around the world will make the journey to the cross. Sunday, you might want to come to First United Methodist Church at 3 pm to walk the Via Dolorosa with three organists and Scripture and poetry to mark the Stations of the Cross. I promise you, the story of the Passion gives the palms new meaning and will deepen your experience of Holy Week. We are ultimately Easter people, but we can only get there by way of the cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.