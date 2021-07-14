Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway was released Wednesday morning from the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and returned home to a hero's welcome on the streets of Carrollton.
Holloway was one of three Carroll County law enforcement officers who were wounded April 12 in a violent police chase with a heavily-armed man. After more than three months away from home, a large number of first responders escorted Holloway home to Carrollton, where residents lined the streets to show their support.
The hero's welcome given Holloway was unprecedented in the city's history. Dozens of patrol cars from law enforcement agencies across west Georgia participated in the escort, which began in downtown Atlanta, traveled Interstate 20, and through Adamson Square.
“Sergeant Holloway is the epitome of a warrior,” said Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards. “His recovery has been nothing short of amazing and we are ecstatic about his homecoming.”
Holloway was wounded in the head during an early morning chase with a car occupied by a man who had already disabled a Georgia State trooper's patrol vehicle with an AK-47 rifle. After being wounded, Holloway's vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers went to his aid as the chase continued up Highway 61 toward Villa Rica. The suspect's vehicle crashed in the area of Ithica Elementary School and the armed man later confronted Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy, who was seriously wounded by the gunman. Two Carroll County sheriff's deputies, Jay Repetto and Jamison Troutt, went to the officer's aid and were themselves ambushed by the gunman, who was killed in the gun battle that followed. Repetto was wounded in the arm during the exchange of gunfire while Troutt was showered with glass from his patrol car's windscreen.
Both Gordy and Repetto were released from hospitals shortly after the incident, but Holloway had remained in Atlanta where he had undergone therapy with specialists, who reported that Holloway did “amazingly well” in his recovery.
Upon his release from the Shepherd Center on Wednesday morning, Holloway -- who was being driven in a large black van -- was picked up by Carrollton officers, who escorted him through Atlanta and onto the interstate. Arriving in Carrollton, Holloway's escort had grown to dozens of emergency vehicles led by police motorcycles. Passing through the square, each vehicle sounded sirens while emergency lights flashed.
The vehicles involved included patrol cars from Douglas County, Hiram, Georgia, and Carrollton, Villa Rica, Tallapoosa, Temple, and Whitesburg.
“The Carrollton Police Department will continue to be there for Rob, Stephanie [his wife], and [son] Grady in whatever they may need as he continues his healing journey,” said Richards.
The escort made a slow procession through Adamson Square, which was closed to traffic so that hundreds of civilians and law enforcement agencies could line the streets and wish Holloway a safe return. Many waved Thin Blue Line flags, and two fire department trucks extended their ladders so that two of the flags could hang from a cable.
People of all ages were lined on the streets and also recorded the scene on their cellphones and held "Welcome Home" signs as the patrol cars drove by.
“I just wanted to see the policeman,” said a young bystander, Regan Bishop.
Throughout his hospitalization, Holloway received much love and support from the Carrollton community. Shortly after the shooting, a GoFundMe was established to help meet the family's medical-related expenses.
“I would personally like to thank this community for the continued love and support they have shown Sgt. Holloway and this department during the last few months,” said Richards. “We are fortunate and proud to serve Carrollton.”
Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said the turnout was just as she had hoped.
“I am excited that this was expected,” said Cason. “This is our community. They are so supportive of everyone, and to be honest, it has really been this way the whole time.”
