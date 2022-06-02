Columbine High. Thoughts and prayers. Virginia Tech. Thoughts and prayers. Sandy Hook. Thoughts and prayers. Marjorie Stoneman. Thoughts and prayers.
Robb Elementary. Thoughts and…
By now, you and I should be accustomed to the same drivel from a specific set of politicians, which is repeated from a specific demographic who abhorrently cling an arsenal of AR-style guns, a God-given right in their eyes.
Ad nauseum. Ad infinitum.
Revered Civil Rights leader, Fannie Lou Hamer, once observed, “You can pray until you faint, but if you don’t get up and try something, God is not going to put it into your lap.”
That’ll preach. Make you shout your hair down.
But, we don’t get up. We don’t try something. God doesn’t put it in our laps, and, with a passage of time, these heinous events are pushed to recesses of our minds, only to reemerge when yet another school classroom is forever stained with the innocent blood of our children.
I was raised around guns. Taught to respect them, whether my Paw-Paw’s Winchester pump, given to him on his 8th birthday, during the height of the Depression, or his Colt .22, which he purchased with his first paycheck at the mill. Dad had hunting rifles of various sorts. His Remington Model 700 comes to mind. There’s also his .22. I have them both, idle hunting memories residing in a closet. Never a need for anything more; however, I am only a singular example.
This poses a question, albeit a rhetorical one: Why does one need an AR-style rifle?
Stirrin’ the pot and rufflin’ feathers aside, this is a pressing question. My Dad, a staff sergeant, burdened with the weight of an AR-style rifle for 3 years in Vietnam, said it true — those were killing machines, nothing more. “Boy, you don’t want to know what those things will do to a person,” he told me once, adding, “Don’t ever ask me again.”
I didn’t.
Many of those children who were slaughtered in an Uvalde elementary school a week ago required DNA identification. It’s not the first time, and regrettably, it will not be the last.
A current lack of empathy provokes the “shall not be infringed,” crowd to quote our flintlock-carrying, musket-welding founding fathers. Apathy drips from continual claims of “America has a sin problem,” to those aforementioned “thoughts and prayers,” statements, both of which resoundingly ring hollow in the hearts and minds of victims’ families.
Many Americans have a fixation with them — these archaic phrases and with killing machines, primarily testosterone-fueled, power-driven insatiable high that needs to be satisfied. Over and over again. Some of our houses of worship, all of which should be harbingers of love and peace, have unashamedly auctioned off AR-style rifles.
Praise the Lord and pass the ammo.
Several years ago, we held an active shooter drill at Central High during a preplanning day. Locked in my childless, 2nd-floor classroom, kneeling beside an empty bookshelf in a corner, I heard those pops of gunfire. Blanks, those sounds, but those sounds — sounds in the hallways of a loving, sacred place for me — are forever seared in my heart. I hugged both of my girls that evening at home.
“Ouch, Dad, that hurts,” Mia told me. A bit too hard, I imagine. Love and the thought of losing a child will do that.
My heart breaks for the parents of those 19 Robb Elementary students from Uvalde so senselessly murdered. What will it take for you to come to the table? Your kids? Your friends’ kids? One of our local schools? There’s room at this table for action — action that is so desperately needed. Come, sit here, ready for common-sense action and results for the sake of our children. For Columbine High. For Virginia Tech. For Sandy Hook. For Robb Elementary. For the 300,000-plus children who have experienced gun violence since Columbine.
But leave those hollow words at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.