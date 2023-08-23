Former Carrollton Mayor Walt Hollingsworth has decided he wants his seat back.
Hollingsworth qualified for a run for mayor in the Nov. 7 general election against incumbent Mayor Betty Cason who qualified on the first day she was eligible to do so on Monday.
Hollingsworth and Cason squared off in the last election in 2019 with Cason defeating Hollingsworth to become Carrollton’s first woman Mayor.
Hollingsworth won the seat in 2015 against Mike Patterson in 2015 after Wayne Garner decided not to run again. This will be Hollingsworth’s third run at the mayoral seat having lost to Garner in 2011.
In other qualifying in the final two days, Bob Uglum will have a challenge to his seat as Constance Glenn qualified to run for the Ward 4 position.
Tim Holt joined Melanie McClendon in running for the Carrollton City School’s at-large board seat.
