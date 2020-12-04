The Carrollton Center for the Arts will be filled with the songs and sounds of the season for the next two weeks as they present three concerts that have become local Christmas traditions.
The first of these, "Christmas in Carrollton," will take place on Dec. 11-12 as the Community Chorus performs classics such as "White Christmas," "Go Tell It On The Mountain," "Sleigh Ride" and some less traditional works including "Fruitcake" and "These Christmas Lights."
The performances will be Friday, Dec 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec 12 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 (Season ticket holders attend on December 11).
On Dec. 17 and 18, "A World Jazz Solstice" will be presented by the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra. The show will feature Duke Ellington’s "Nutcracker Suite" and other Christmas selections from around the world.
The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. both evenings. Tickets are $15.
Then on Dec. 15, the annual Carroll Community Wind Ensemble Christmas Concert will transport visitors to a winter wonderland with such sentimental favorites as "Sleigh Ride" and "White Christmas." Conductor Terry Lowry will also take your requests at the piano.
Tickets for the show are $10.
All performances will take place at Carrollton Center for the Arts, located at 251 Alabama St. Tickets are available at the box office or via the center's website.
