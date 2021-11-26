Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, Saturday, December 4.
Starting at 3 p.m., event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown Carrollton and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses.
Also, carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pictures with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox.
The annual Carrollton Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. The procession of floats, cars and trucks, walking groups, marching bands and old Saint Nicholas himself will begin its journey at the Depot on Bradley Street, cross Adamson Square and finish up at the Neva Lomason Library on Rome Street.
The Optimist Club of Carrollton will be the parade’s grand marshals again this year.
