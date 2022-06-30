I was in our parked van when it happened, a sense of relief from a couple of painful, wretched hours grocery shopping washed over me like cool baptismal waters. Reaching for the door handle, I realized I left my quarter in that danged contraption on the buggy handle and mumbled a swear word.
It was at that moment, as the door swung open, I heard it.
The girls and I were greeted not only by the crisp, fall wind, but also by the wail of distressful cries produced by the little one from across the highway in the woods. Traffic on our normally placid highway was rather brisk. It was 7:45. Dusky dark. We tried, unsuccessfully, to pinpoint the exact area in the woods from where its cries sounded. In short, we were mixed up.
The woods, just beyond the shoulder’s edge, were as black as sackcloth. To make matters worse, this incessant noise would change locations with each trip we made up-and-down our brick sidewalk and into our rustic, white farmhouse, arms straining, as if in an Olympic competition to see who could haul the most packs of frozen chicken, yogurt, and sundry condiments.
By around the third leg of the trek down the sidewalk, I stopped and decided to pull the car down into our sloped yard, already browned with the onset of fall, and directed the headlights towards those frightened cries, while cars and trucks were barreling east and west. Somewhere a dog barked in the distance.
Then we caught a glimpse of this tiny being in the middle of the highway, not much bigger than a country chigger, straddling the faded double-yellow lines. I’d say it was a miracle. Maybe not comparable to Daniel delivered from the lions’ mouths or raising Lazarus from the dead, mind you, but a miracle nonetheless. It made it across the daunting highway traffic, over a ditch, and, in what seemed to be one motion, bounced, jumped, and attached itself to my lower leg, trembling and screaming in fear. In retrospect, it was nigh to a real-life game of Frogger.
It looked up at me with its smoky, gray face surrounding big, crystal blue eyes, in between its frightened meows, and just trembled. Just a fuzz ball of gumption. We had deliberately avoided pets of any kind since our Margie and Marybelle passed a few years ago. We just loved too hard, I guess. Just couldn’t move on, let go. The passing of a beloved pet has a way of creating a chasm that cuts to the deepest recesses of your heart.
The girls saddled up to me, gently picked it off of my leg, and almost in resounding unison exclaimed, “Dad, can we keep it? It’s scared and probably starving!” I am quite the sucker for animals. Throw in the incessant pleas of my girls in there, and, well, it’s like a steaming hot pone of cornbread with a swab of melting Country Crock in the middle.
You ain’t gonna to say no.
“I suppose,” I laconically sighed, knowing full well that, of course, I was expected to make a run to the Roopville Dollar General for food, a litter box, and other cat necessities, and added, “But,” surveying his hind parts, “he ain’t staying in the house.” They had named the skittish ball of bones and fur by the time I got back.
“Herbie,” Mia pronounced, as I walked into the back door.
“Like the Disney Love Bug?” I surmised.
“What? No,” Mia matter-of-factly dismissed me, “For Justin Herbert, the quarterback.”
Seems he, of the Los Angeles Chargers, is a decent slinger of the pigskin. And, according to the girls, he’s also on par with Brad Pitt in the looks department. I don’t know him from Adam, but it’s an added bonus, I imagine. Not enough of one for him to take up residence in the house, I reminded them.
“Okay,” both said without so much of a look my way. It was at that precise moment, I knew I had forever lost the high ground.
I rise between 5:00 and 6:00 every morning. Before I finish fixing the tea pot, Herbie commences to head-butting my ankles, rubbing the full length of his body against my lower legs, his tail lightly following with each intricate, interweaving pass. Herbie knows I lost the high ground last fall, and he rubs it in a bit, if you’ll pardon the expression. After a well-prepared breakfast, he assumes his position atop his scratching post, king of the castle. I just shake my head, quietly blaspheme, and harrumph.
Did I mention I am a sucker when it comes to animals?
