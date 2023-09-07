On August 25, 2023, after a weeklong trial, a Troup County jury found Jonathan Taylor Lawrence, now 31, of Hogansville, guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Malice Murder, Threatening a Witness in an Official Proceeding, and Trafficking Methamphetamine. The jury acquitted Lawrence of Criminal Attempt to Commit Malice Murder and an additional count of Threatening a Witness in an Official Proceeding. On September 6, 2023, Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger sentenced Lawrence to serve 35 years in prison.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Winne prosecuted the case. Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Lieutenant Jeff Adams was the lead investigator.