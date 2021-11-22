A Hogansville man, who police say was wanted in the murder of a 42-year-old man, was arrested Friday in Carrollton.
Police allege that Jearecki Evans, 36, shot and killed the victim, Lorocco Anquaylan Boyd, outside his home on Oak Street on Nov. 12.
Officers with the Hogansville Police Department (HPD) responded to calls of shots fired on Oak Street around noon, where they found Boyd lying on the ground.
Officers say they attempted to revive Boyd, but was unsuccessful.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office then arrived with ground control and the HPD contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist with the investigation.
By 12:30 p.m., Boyd was pronounced dead and the Troup County Coroner’s Office was called.
According to Sgt. Marcus Rakestraw of the HPD, the GBI took out a capital murder warrant on Evans.
During the investigation, the GBI identified several witnesses who were able to identify Evans as the shooter and the driver of the green, 2000s Honda he had been seen in.
Evans was captured in a Carrollton residence Friday morning, according to Hogansville Police Chief Jeff Sheppard.
The arrest was made by the GBI’s Carroll County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Carrollton Police Department.
In a press conference Friday, Sheppard said that, prior to Evan’s arrest, it appeared that he had ingested a large amount of narcotics in an attempt to overdose.
According to Sheppard, Evans is currently being hospitalized at an undisclosed medical facility for treatment. Evans will be taken to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for booking upon his release, Sheppard said.
