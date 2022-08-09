John Smoltz

Hall-of-Fame Braves pitcher John Smoltz visited Carrollton High School on Tuesday, providing inspiration and motivation to the school’s faculty and staff to help start the school year off right.

 Photo by

Cali Jones

The Atlanta Braves’ Hall-of-Fame pitcher and Sports Emmy Award winning analyst John Smoltz was at Carrollton High School on Tuesday, speaking to the school’s faculty and staff.

Smoltz’s appearance as a special guest speaker was part of Carrollton City Schools’ annual back-to-school kickoff, as students will be back on campus next week on August 15. The event was held at Carrollton High School’s Mabry Arts Center.

