The Atlanta Braves’ Hall-of-Fame pitcher and Sports Emmy Award winning analyst John Smoltz was at Carrollton High School on Tuesday, speaking to the school’s faculty and staff.
Smoltz’s appearance as a special guest speaker was part of Carrollton City Schools’ annual back-to-school kickoff, as students will be back on campus next week on August 15. The event was held at Carrollton High School’s Mabry Arts Center.
Smoltz gave an extended inspirational and motivational talk for the first portion of his appearance. He then opened up to the audience for a question-and-answer segment in which he spoke about his experience in school, his career with the Braves and other various topics.
Smoltz finished with a few anecdotes regarding the moment he decided it was finally time to retire from playing baseball, stressing the importance of not letting moments of emotion influence big decisions.
According to Cali Jones, a Community Engagement Coordinator at Carrollton City Schools, Smoltz’s appearance was made possible by Mike Bell Chevrolet in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.