It was a giant leap of ignorance.
Even Knievel was hot in the early 1970s, and I wanted to be like him.
I invited the Chapel Heights neighborhood gang to watch me ride my tricycle off the wall. My plan was to soar through the air wearing a cape like Superman and land it on three wheels next to the swing set, walk away and rise to fame as perhaps my neighborhood’s next superstar daredevil.
“We knew you didn’t stand a chance,” said my friend Joe Murrah who witnessed the jump. “It was, however, quite entertaining.”
I would love to tell you the jump was successful, but it closely resembled the little boy in one of my favorite Guy Clark songs—
“Eight years old with a flour sack cape tied all around his neck;
“He climbed up on the garage figuring what the heck;
“He screwed his courage up so tight the whole thing came unwound;
“He got a running start and bless his heart—he headed for the ground.”
Needless to say, the wreck at the end of my jump dented the tricycle handlebars—and Joe Murrah walked away laughing.
“He’s one of those who knows that life is just a leap of faith;
“Spread your arms and hold your breath,
“And always trust your cape.”
I don’t know about you, but my cape has always led to t-r-o-u-b-l-e. It’s great to have confidence in your faith. However, it’s also never a bad idea to calculate your risk and seek the guidance from the masters before taking the jump.
Several years ago, I adopted the philosophy of Ralph Waldo Emerson when he writes, “Hitch your wagon to a star.”
That’s why it’s important to learn from those who can do something a thousand times better than us and trust the process.
Recently, I joined a few guys to form a new band. Our original ambition was to play music for parties and even wedding receptions, but no more than three or four gigs per year (we all have busy lives). For several months, we thought we were going to be the next Beatles, throwing out ideas and trying to do things on our own.
“All grown up with a flour sack cape tied all around his dreams;
“He was full of spit and vinegar. He was busting at the seams;
“He licked his finger and he checked the wind. It was gonna be do or die;
“He wasn’t scared of nothin’ boys and he was pretty sure he could fly.”
Thankfully, we realized our inadequacies and hired Carroll Symphony Orchestra Conductor Terry Lowry as our guide. He humbled us and put us in our place pretty quickly.
“Where do y’all want to take this?” Terry asked.
“I think we would be a great wedding band,” replied one of our members. “Who knows? We may even be the next big band playing around the area that everyone is talking about.”
“No, no, no,” said Terry with a big smile. “Y’all are too old, have gray hair and pot bellies. Scratch that. I agree—you have the potential to be a great wedding band. But not for someone getting married for the first time. Y’all will be a good fit for someone getting married for the second, third or fourth time. No one under the age of 45 will know the songs y’all are playing if you play someone’s first wedding. Also, you may be a good fit for 50-year and older birthday parties.”
We listened to the master. And we changed our outlook. If you’ve been divorced once, twice or a dozen times, please consider us to play your next wedding. However, it may be a while until we book a gig—so far, we only know how to play six songs.
It’s not only music. Recently a friend of mine invited me to play golf at one of Atlanta’s exclusive private courses. I had to pinch myself because I grew up playing at the old Goldmine golf club between Carrollton and Roopville and even the old Bowdon course where shirts were optional, tobacco spit was required and flip flops could easily be substituted for a pair of golf shoes.
There, however, our group had a 20-year veteran caddy. I felt like a professional, but my handicap would clearly bring me back to reality. After the first hole where I didn’t listen closely to our caddy, I told my ego to go on vacation and trust him. He was great whether he told me to hit the ball on a high bank and watch it roll onto the green or putt five feet right of the cup and watch it roll in for a par.
Again, as Emerson advises, “Hitch your wagon to a star.”
Well, that’s all folks. Until next week, keep reaching for higher ground by trusting your teacher, trusting your caddy and those who know best. Please keep your tricycle on the ground, and once you’ve gained the knowledge from the masters needed to overcome your biggest fears and anxieties—
Always trust your cape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.