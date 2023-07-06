A Villa Rica man has been arrested after deputies responded to a call that referenced a hit-and-run vehicle versus a pedestrian.
On June 5, deputies arrived on scene at 1090 Lake Paradise Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Ken Forbus stated he observed the victim lying in the roadway with laceration injuries to his head and arm. Near the victim was a shopping cart and two dogs that were being attended to by a passerby.
The Carroll County Fire Department arrived to treat the victim as Forbus was informed of a trooper en route. While waiting, Deputy Forbus went to a nearby convenience store, Brookside Cupboard, to inquire about security surveillance.
According to the report, the footage revealed the victim walking down the roadside and waving at someone when Charles Leon Avery came into view quickly walking across the yard toward the victim. Avery allegedly raised the board he was carrying as he approached and struck the victim. After the assault, Avery walked back across the residence leaving the victim in the middle of the street.
Deputy Forbus contacted Investigator Taylor Bistrow and informed him of the situation. While awaiting Bistrow’s arrival, he noticed a small silver car leaving the scene. Forbus conducted a traffic stop after following the vehicle for a short period of time due to speeding where he then spotted Avery in the car.
Avery, 48, was detained and transported back to the scene to await Investigator Bistrow’s arrival. He was then taken to Carroll County Jail and is currently facing charges of Aggravated Assault.
The victim’s two dogs were transported by Animal Control to the Carroll County Animal Shelter and his personal property was stored in a shopping cart and safely taken in by a neighbor.
