Dec. 1, 1949 — Rionegro, Colombia — A child is born in one of the most poverty stricken places in the world where evil men will soon unleash a barrage of violence, corruption, and fear that will bring the country to its knees.

This infant will soon lead the darkness that will envelope Colombia. He will also become the wealthiest criminal in history. By the time he turns 40, his net worth will be $30 billion which is equivalent to $70 billion in 2022

