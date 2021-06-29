A group of Villa Rica history buffs have acquired what is considered the oldest commercial building in the county.

Wick’s Tavern, which records date to the 1830’s,

will serve as the new headquarters for the

Villa Rica Area Historical Society, a group founded

in 2016 to preserve historic properties.

The tavern, which is

located at 212 W. Wilson

St. in Villa Rica, was moved

to that site in 1998, having stood for in what was the old town of Villa Rica. The property consists of the two-story tavern and a barn-like meeting hall

behind the tavern.

Elaine and John Bailey

said that the building was offered to the society in exchange for a promise that it would be transferred to a similar organization should

the group decide to part with the site.

The Historical Society has already held a fundraiser

in an effort to get needed repairs to

the building,

especially to the

roof. The group

has plans to use

the site as a

meeting place for themselves and

other organizations, and to convert the meeting space into

a combination

research center and museum.

As for the tavern,

the Baileys say it

will be restored as closely as possible

to its 1830’s appearance.

The tavern was originally sited in a frontier village known as Hixtown, close

to the old town of

Villa Rica. After the railroad came to Villa Rica in the 1880s, citizens of the old community literally moved much of the town closer to the railroad, but the

tavern was left behind because it was too large.

John Wick, born in New York in 1798, established the

tavern within a

decade after Carroll County was created

by the state legislature in December 1826. According to the Bailey’s research,

it was the second tavern in Hixtown;

the first having been built by William Hix, who gave the village

its name.

Early gold miners who flooded into

the region in what became the state’s

first “gold rush” frequented the

taverns. According

to the Baileys,

the top floor of the

tavern served as

an inn, with women

and men segregated

on either side of

the building. The women slept on

the side where

the chimney was located.

The tavern was

also a stagecoach

stop and stayed in business until just before the Civil War. Afterward, it became a home to several families.

In 1998, when the building was moved to downtown by the Friends of Wick’s Tavern, the Times-Georgian reported that it was built using a framing method associated

with Dutch or

German styles

common at the time

in the northeast.

The building was constructed using old-growth pine and John Bailey says that wooden pegs held the timbers together.

Although recognized in the county as the oldest commercial building the tavern has no state or federal designation of its historic status. But in 2019 it was one of 10 significant structures designated as such by Villa Rica’s Historic Preservation Commission.

That designation means that any

changes to the building must receive a Certificate of Appropriateness by

the commission.