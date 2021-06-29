A group of Villa Rica history buffs have acquired what is considered the oldest commercial building in the county.
Wick’s Tavern, which records date to the 1830’s,
will serve as the new headquarters for the
Villa Rica Area Historical Society, a group founded
in 2016 to preserve historic properties.
The tavern, which is
located at 212 W. Wilson
St. in Villa Rica, was moved
to that site in 1998, having stood for in what was the old town of Villa Rica. The property consists of the two-story tavern and a barn-like meeting hall
behind the tavern.
Elaine and John Bailey
said that the building was offered to the society in exchange for a promise that it would be transferred to a similar organization should
the group decide to part with the site.
The Historical Society has already held a fundraiser
in an effort to get needed repairs to
the building,
especially to the
roof. The group
has plans to use
the site as a
meeting place for themselves and
other organizations, and to convert the meeting space into
a combination
research center and museum.
As for the tavern,
the Baileys say it
will be restored as closely as possible
to its 1830’s appearance.
The tavern was originally sited in a frontier village known as Hixtown, close
to the old town of
Villa Rica. After the railroad came to Villa Rica in the 1880s, citizens of the old community literally moved much of the town closer to the railroad, but the
tavern was left behind because it was too large.
John Wick, born in New York in 1798, established the
tavern within a
decade after Carroll County was created
by the state legislature in December 1826. According to the Bailey’s research,
it was the second tavern in Hixtown;
the first having been built by William Hix, who gave the village
its name.
Early gold miners who flooded into
the region in what became the state’s
first “gold rush” frequented the
taverns. According
to the Baileys,
the top floor of the
tavern served as
an inn, with women
and men segregated
on either side of
the building. The women slept on
the side where
the chimney was located.
The tavern was
also a stagecoach
stop and stayed in business until just before the Civil War. Afterward, it became a home to several families.
In 1998, when the building was moved to downtown by the Friends of Wick’s Tavern, the Times-Georgian reported that it was built using a framing method associated
with Dutch or
German styles
common at the time
in the northeast.
The building was constructed using old-growth pine and John Bailey says that wooden pegs held the timbers together.
Although recognized in the county as the oldest commercial building the tavern has no state or federal designation of its historic status. But in 2019 it was one of 10 significant structures designated as such by Villa Rica’s Historic Preservation Commission.
That designation means that any
changes to the building must receive a Certificate of Appropriateness by
the commission.
Commented
