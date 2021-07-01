A group of Villa Rica history buffs has acquired what is considered the oldest commercial building in the county.
Wick’s Tavern, which records date to the 1830s, will serve as the new headquarters for the Villa Rica Area Historical Society, a group founded in 2016 to preserve historic properties.
The tavern, which is located at 212 W. Wilson St. in Villa Rica, was moved to that site in 1998, having stood in what was the old town of Villa Rica. The property consists of the two-story tavern and a barn-like meeting hall behind the tavern.
Elaine and John Bailey said that the building was offered to the society in exchange for a promise that it would be transferred to a similar organization should the group decide to part with the site.
The Historical Society has already held a fundraiser in an effort to get needed repairs to the building, especially to the roof. The group has plans to use the site as a meeting place for themselves and other organizations and to convert the meeting space into a combination research center and museum.
As for the tavern, the Baileys say it will be restored as closely as possible to its 1830’s appearance.
The tavern was originally sited in a frontier village known as Hixtown, close to the old town of Villa Rica. After the railroad came to Villa Rica in the 1880s, citizens of the old community literally moved much of the town closer to the railroad, but the
tavern was left behind because it was too large.
John Wick, born in New York in 1798, established the tavern within a decade after Carroll County was created by the state legislature in December 1826. According to the Bailey’s research, it was the second tavern in Hixtown; the first having been built by William Hix, who gave the village its name.
Early gold miners who flooded into the region in what became the state’s first “gold rush” frequented the taverns. According to the Baileys, the top floor of the tavern served as an inn, with women and men segregated on either side of the building. The women slept on the side where the chimney was located.
The tavern was also a stagecoach stop and stayed in business until just before the Civil War. Afterward, it became home to several families.
In 1998, when the building was moved to downtown by the Friends of Wick’s Tavern, the Times-Georgian reported that it was built using a framing method associated with Dutch or German styles common at the time in the northeast.
The building was constructed using old-growth pine and John Bailey says that wooden pegs held the timbers together.
Although recognized in the county as the oldest commercial building the tavern has no state or federal designation of its historic status. But in 2019 it was one of 10 significant structures designated as such by Villa Rica’s Historic Preservation Commission.
That designation means that any changes to the building must receive a Certificate of Appropriateness by the commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.