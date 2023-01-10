For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. ~Jeremiah 29:11

We are encouraged by a leader who stirs us to move ahead, someone who believes we can do the task that he has given and who will be with us all the way. God knows the future and His plans for us are good and full of hope. This does not mean that we will be spared pain, suffering, or hardship, but that God will see us through to a glorious conclusion.

Trending Videos