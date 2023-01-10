For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. ~Jeremiah 29:11
We are encouraged by a leader who stirs us to move ahead, someone who believes we can do the task that he has given and who will be with us all the way. God knows the future and His plans for us are good and full of hope. This does not mean that we will be spared pain, suffering, or hardship, but that God will see us through to a glorious conclusion.
A New Year is like a blank book, it has 12 chapters and 365 pages, and you are the author. My wish for you is that this year, you write the most beautiful story possible for yourself.
No one outside your house should know what’s going on inside your house. And if they do, there’s a leak in that building. May your desire for peace be stronger than your attachment to people who aren’t good for you. May you choose to accept the truth even when it doesn’t align with what you wanted to see.
Lord I’m trying my best to get on the right path. I’m not perfect and I don’t claim to be. I just ask that You keep on leading me in the right direction because I can’t do this by myself. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
A wise man once said, "be careful who you let on your ship, because some people will sink the whole ship just because they can’t be the captain." We often hear, “life is short, better enjoy it!” How about, “Eternity is long, better prepare for it!” and "A mistake repeated more than once is a decision."
The past is behind, learn from it. The future is ahead, prepare for it. The present is here, live it. Be Blessed.
