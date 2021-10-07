Hiram Dean Clark, 67, of Bremen, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Saturday Oct. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon.
Memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at noon from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home.
In accordance with Mr. Clark’s wishes, he was cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
