Hillside Baptist Church off of Tyus-Carrollton Road is a community of people that includes members that grew up as sharecroppers in that part of current Carroll County. Many members grew up attending school and church at the same place as they do now.

Johnny Brewer, invited the Times-Georgian to visit the church and meet some members who grew up as sharecroppers. Those who attended included Roger Brewer who joined via a telephone, Samuel Wyatt, James Luther-Smith, Sonny North Jr., Betty Hill, and Larry Brewer.

