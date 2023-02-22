Hillside Baptist Church off of Tyus-Carrollton Road is a community of people that includes members that grew up as sharecroppers in that part of current Carroll County. Many members grew up attending school and church at the same place as they do now.
Johnny Brewer, invited the Times-Georgian to visit the church and meet some members who grew up as sharecroppers. Those who attended included Roger Brewer who joined via a telephone, Samuel Wyatt, James Luther-Smith, Sonny North Jr., Betty Hill, and Larry Brewer.
Hillside Baptist Church and School was built on land donated by Luther Harmon who owned the land where most of the members lived and worked. The lot where the original building was is now a cemetery. The second building was an army barracks that was being replaced.
“Up at Chattanooga, Tennessee they were getting some new army barracks. Some of the fathers got together and some trucks and they went to Tennessee and moved the army barracks,” Samuel Wyatt said, "and that is what they made our schoolhouse out of.”
The lot next to the cemetery where the second building was is now vacant. On the other side of the cemetery is the third building which was built in 1957 and expanded in 2000.
Sharecropping was an agreement with a landowner in which a person would work on a farm for a share of the profits. The landowner would front a lot of the initial costs by owning the land, plows and mules.
Despite the law which stated that profits should be shared between the sharecropper and landowner, it was difficult for sharecroppers to achieve a settlement. A settlement meant that a family was out of debt for that year.
Wyatt mentioned that on a few occasions he asked his father about a settlement to which his father would respond, saying, “Why are you worrying me about when we are gonna have a settlement?”
Sharecroppers should have been able to make some money while working in the field, but the landowners controlled the books and many times sharecroppers would end the year in debt. If a sharecropper was in debt and tried to leave they would go to jail. James Luther-Smith shared a similar story about asking his father what the settlement looked like to which his father shared that he only had one dollar for the good.
All of the people that spoke talked about how they started their time as a sharecropper at the age of five or six years old. Not immediately being old enough or strong enough to man the equipment, many of the members recalled some of their earliest memories were them running to get water from a well for their parents who were working on the farm. As they got older and stronger they would pick up farming skills that their parents and siblings taught them. The members also talked about how big their families were and said that their parents weren’t just having children to have a family. They were doing it so that they would have more workers to help on the land.
Most of the older members spoke about school during segregation while others talked about being both a sharecropper and student as the schools became integrated. Many of the older members attended George Washington Carver High School in Carrollton for high school. Carver High School eventually closed in 1969 once Carroll County’s integration of schools was completed.
When discussing the struggles that they went through, Johnny Brewer talked about how he wanted to tell him and his church’s story saying, “Even though things were hard for us, there still was a success story that came out of it.”
Roger Brewer was the first member of the Brewer family to graduate high school as a member of the Carver High School class of 1964. He went on to work for Southwire before joining the Air Force soon after. After four years in the Air Force, Brewer went back to school completing law school, and then went on to practice for 29 years.
Despite being diagnosed with polio leaving him with weakened muscles at just 10 years old, Wyatt went on to work for a roofing company in Douglasville, Genuine Parts Company, and for the post office.
“We lived on a farm," he said. "We weren’t taught. We were taught to farm. At the time I was born this is what it was. When I was born, we weren’t taught that one day it’s gonna be better. We were taught to do the best you can. I always wanted something better. I felt like if a white man could do this, I should be able to do it.” Wyatt, 84, was the oldest member in attendance.
Luther-Smith graduated from Carver High School before going into the Navy reserves for two years. Once he completed his time in the Navy, Luther-Smith started to work for Norfolk Southern where he worked until his retirement.
North Jr. did not get a chance to go to school because he had to work the farm.
North went to work at Chicken Shack at 15 years old. He talked about when he spoke to the owner for the job.
“He lives just down the road so he knows I was a good worker," he said. "He knew I was lying when I said I was 16. You had to be 16 to work there, but they didn't check it like they do now.”
Hill said she had to overcome her family moving around a lot while she was in school. Due to moving around and working as a sharecropper, Hill had to repeat the eighth grade due to her missing so much school. She recalled her mom telling her and her siblings, “If y’all just finish school and get a diploma that would be sufficient.”
Larry Brewer was the youngest of the members in attendance. While he was in sixth grade the schools began to integrate. Larry Brewer spent the first half of sixth grade in a segregated school before moving to an integrated school for the second half. He was the second member of his family to graduate traditionally with his class. His brother Roger Brewer was the first to do so.
