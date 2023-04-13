It’s a funny thing, grief. Funny peculiar, I mean. It lies in wait, quietly under the surface, mostly making its presence known through a gentle nudge when someone makes mention of my dad or reminisces on a significant event or a quirky habit of his.

But for me, grief spirals out of control and overwhelms me in a torrid whirlwind of emotions when a certain strand of music catches me off-guard and open to its intrusion.

