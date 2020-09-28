Hill wins in Vegas to advance in playoffs

Winston native Austin Hill needed a strong finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to advance to the next round of the NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series playoffs.
The Alexander graduate rebounded from a poor finish at Bristol, to take the checkered flag at the 1.5-mile oval to clinch a spot in the next playoff round in Alabama.
Hill took the lead on the 96th lap of the 134 lap-race and held off driver Sheldon Creed to earn the right to Victory Lane at the World of Westgate 200 on Friday night.
Hill, the regular-season Truck Series champion, had dropped from first in the standings — where he’d been ranked since the second race of the season — to eighth in points after he finished 25th last week in the playoff opener at Bristol.
It was just the third time this season Hill finished lower than 12th and dropped him to the edge of playoff elimination.
“Right after the checkered flag [at Bristol], I said ‘Hey, let’s keep our heads up. We are going to Vegas and win,’ ” Hill said. “We did it, man. We didn’t have the best truck tonight by no means.”
Creed had won the first two stages before Hill passed him in the third stage, and wasn’t challenged as he drove to his second win of the season. It was also his second straight win in as many appearance in Las Vegas.
“We had to fight a lot of adversity,” Hill said. “Stage one and two, we weren’t good at all.”
Hill gives a lot of credit for the win to crew chief Scott Ziadelli and his crew for the win despite adverse conditions with his Toyota truck.
“Scott and the guys kept working on it, and got it better and better,” Hill said. “Pit crew did a hell of a job on the last pit stop getting me in the position that I needed to get into. I just had to get out there and get it. That’s what we did. I knew clean air was huge so just had to get through the gears right and get to the lead. I knew this Weins Canada Toyota Tundra could probably hold off everybody, but Sheldon was definitely way faster than me.”
Hill will compete at 1 p.m. at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.
