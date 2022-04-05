Hilda Ann Blair,

87, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away

on Wednesday,

March 30, 2022.

She was a long-

time resident of Carrollton. She was born on Sept. 27,

1934, in Spalding County, daughter

to the late Joseph Loren Hardwick

and the late Lilly

May Pickrin

Hardwick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death

by her husband, Franklin Nance

Blair; daughter,

Lisa Shope; son,

Geary Smith; two brothers, William Hardwick, and

Johnny Hardwick; sister, Loraine

Sabatini; and two sons-in-law, Louis

Ball and Robert Tarbush.

She is survived

by her daughters, Peggy Montesi,

and Cathy Ball,

both of San Antonio, Sandy Tarbush of Austell, and Beverly and Scott Muncher

of Dallas; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-

grandchildren.

Funeral service

will be conducted

on Tuesday, April

5, 2022, at 2 p.m.

from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bishop Evett Guyton officiating. Interment will follow in

Carroll Memory Garden with Scott Muncher, Ben Muncher, Jason Muncher, Jarrod Muncher, Matt Muncher, Richard Dean and Dustin

Dean serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

from 1 p.m. until

the hour of service.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family

at www.martin-hig

htower.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Blair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

