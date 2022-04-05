Hilda Ann Blair,
87, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away
on Wednesday,
March 30, 2022.
She was a long-
time resident of Carrollton. She was born on Sept. 27,
1934, in Spalding County, daughter
to the late Joseph Loren Hardwick
and the late Lilly
May Pickrin
Hardwick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband, Franklin Nance
Blair; daughter,
Lisa Shope; son,
Geary Smith; two brothers, William Hardwick, and
Johnny Hardwick; sister, Loraine
Sabatini; and two sons-in-law, Louis
Ball and Robert Tarbush.
She is survived
by her daughters, Peggy Montesi,
and Cathy Ball,
both of San Antonio, Sandy Tarbush of Austell, and Beverly and Scott Muncher
of Dallas; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-
grandchildren.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Tuesday, April
5, 2022, at 2 p.m.
from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bishop Evett Guyton officiating. Interment will follow in
Carroll Memory Garden with Scott Muncher, Ben Muncher, Jason Muncher, Jarrod Muncher, Matt Muncher, Richard Dean and Dustin
Dean serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
from 1 p.m. until
the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-hig
