Mrs. Hilda Anne Buchanan, age 74, of Jacksonville, Florida formerly of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Mrs. Buchanan was born in Columbus, Georgia on February 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Alga A. Burdette and Frances I. Peek Burdette. During her working career she was a Registered Nurse in Carroll County, Georgia and was a member of the Assemblies of God, Olive Branch Church.
Survivors include her son, John Aubrey (Cori) Buchanan and granddaughter, Kyndell Aubrey Buchanan. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Lee Buchanan.
Funeral service will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Roquemore officiating.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the service time at Almon Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
