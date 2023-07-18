Highway 78 dedication ensures Bridges' remembrance

A crowd of roughly 50 community figures gathered at the west end Tallapoosa last Friday to dedicate the city’s stretch of Highway 78 to the late Mayor William “Pete” Bridges.
The ceremony unveiled a road sign dedicating the entire stretch of the highway through Tallapoosa, and the other end of the dedicated portion was later marked on the east side of town with a similar sign near Helton Howland Park.
Bridges’ wife, Barbara, was in attendance for the event, and she shared her thoughts on the honor.
“I am humbled by all of you coming here today,” she said before the unveiling. “After two and a half years, you still remember my husband with great affection. Naturally, being family, we miss him every day, but I can tell you I honestly — I don’t want to say you’ll never find another mayor [who does so]—but he loved this city, and not only that, he loved the people who were his constituents and the citizens he served.”
Bridges passed away on Dec. 26 of 2020 at the age of 79, having served four terms as mayor, making him the longest-serving mayor in the history of Tallapoosa.
“I could stand here for hours and talk about the great things Pete Bridges did for our city,” current Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones said. “Everybody understands he brought in Comcast cable, he did the golf course, he coordinated the efforts to our river access. He made sure our community had everything it needed to thrive.”
But instead of listing everything Bridges accomplished for the city, Jones chose to focus on the everyday actions that meant the most to him.
“Pete’s office always had an open door,” Jones said. “He was a people person. He loved this community and everything he did was based on his love for this community.”
Jones continued, listing a pair of characteristics that made Bridges special. “His commitment to the city employees — making sure they had everything they needed to serve our community. His dedication — to stay in touch with the community, he rode the streets daily just to make sure everything was okay. And during those rides, he would stop and have a conversation — not just to say hello — he would have a conversation.”
He also referenced Bridges’ love for the local schools, saying that the late mayor never passed up an opportunity to encourage and give students guidance.
In Jones’ words, “Pete truly loved Tallapoosa with all his heart, and I cannot see anything more fitting than naming this road that runs through the heart of Tallapoosa after him.”
State House District 18 Representative Tyler Paul Smith was also in attendance for the road dedication and shared his memories of Bridges.
“I’ve been coming here all my life,” Smith said. “What I remember first about Mayor Pete Bridges was over at Many Parts. I’d hang out over there, and we’d get filled in on everything. I can remember, we’d be there very early, and Mayor Bridges would come in. And you’ve got to realize he’d already been out for probably two hours, riding the roads, checking the condition of them.”
Smith said there was one morning like this in particular that stood out to him, when Bridges had discovered a pot hole in town and had already gone to place traffic cones around it.
“I can tell you, I don’t see that in very many cities,” Smith said. “I have never seen that in my lifetime. But that’s just the kind of public servant that Pete Bridges was.”
Smith had one final statement to add, saying, “It’s not just a sign on the side of the road. His impact in Tallapoosa will be felt for generations to come.”
