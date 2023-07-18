Highway 78 dedication ensures Bridges' remembrance

The stretch of Highway 78 through Tallapoosa was dedicated to the late mayor William “Pete” Bridges, Tallapoosa’s longest-serving mayor in its history. Pictured are current Tallapoosa Mayor Brett Jones and Bridges’ wife, Barbara, after unveiling the sign in his honor.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

A crowd of roughly 50 community figures gathered at the west end Tallapoosa last Friday to dedicate the city’s stretch of Highway 78 to the late Mayor William “Pete” Bridges.

The ceremony unveiled a road sign dedicating the entire stretch of the highway through Tallapoosa, and the other end of the dedicated portion was later marked on the east side of town with a similar sign near Helton Howland Park.