A stretch of Georgia Highway 166 connector between 166 and U.S. 1 (Martha Berry Highway) is scheduled for resurfacing next week.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said Friday that the work would take place, weather permitting, from Monday, November 8 through Saturday, November 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Crews will resurface the right lane of the SR 166 Connector from SR 1 to SR 166.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
GDOT maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
