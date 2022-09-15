DALTON — Highland Rivers Behavioral Health has been awarded a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to support workforce entry and re-entry for individuals in recovery. The award is part of a $12 million package through ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which addresses the region’s substance use disorder crisis with investments that strengthen services in community-based recovery ecosystems.

“Gaining a job not only allows individuals in recovery to join or rejoin the workforce, in many cases a job allows them to rejoin their community, to be productive and regain their sense of self-worth,” said Highland Rivers Behavioral Health CEO Melanie Dallas. “This grant will allow Highland Rivers to build a network of local employers and other community partners that support recovery and want to help individuals sustain their recovery through meaningful employment.”

