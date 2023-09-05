DALTON – September 5, 2023 – The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health governing board held its first meeting of the 2024 fiscal year in August with new board officers and an expanded roster. Cobb County board member Pete Quinones, president and CEO of MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, will serve as chair of the governing board, while Pickens County board member Mary Ghorley, director of risk management at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, will serve as vice chair.

Other officers include Floyd County representative Michael McElveen, assistant dean of student wellness at Berry College, as board secretary; and Cobb board member Randall Crider, Cobb County director of public safety, as treasurer. The one-year terms of all the officers began July 1, the start of the agency’s fiscal year.