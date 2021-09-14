A high-tech suite of offices for court personnel could soon be located on the now vacant fifth floor of the Carroll County Courthouse.
Plans for the fifth floor come from Chief Superior Court Judge John Simpson, whose proposal asks for a court facility that is adaptable and filled with useful technology, and will consolidate judicial-related institutions in one space.
“This will be good to break down the barriers that separate agencies,” said Simpson said in his proposal letter to the commission. “This will improve the flow of information about cases, and will also promote negotiation and case resolution.”
Although Simpson is behind the plans, he said that the Board of Commissioners will be responsible for putting those plans into action.
“I am pleased that the Carroll County Board of Commissioners have allowed myself and fellow judges to share legitimate concerns and solutions to provide a safer and healthier environment for our citizens who rely on court services,” said Simpson.
“I am thankful for everyone working together so that we will continue to provide efficiency for the future of our courts in Carroll County.”
The total estimated cost of the project will be $350,000, which county officials say will come from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
According to Simpson, the COVID-19 crisis caused all judges to close jury and civil trials in Georgia for approximately 14 months. However, the Carroll County Superior Courts never closed during the pandemic, he said.
During that time, Simpson said the courts developed safety protocols and used online platforms to do motions, guilty pleas, and civil hearings.
“We gained insights into how we can better serve our citizens,” said Simpson. “Technology is the key to keeping people safe in a COVID type emergency.”
On August 16, Simpson held the first-ever pre-trial jury selection using the Zoom teleconferencing platform in a criminal case. This meant that jurors were questioned about their qualifications and opinions while remaining at their home or place of work.
In his proposal to county commissioners, Simpson said that court officials have learned that potential jurors hate sitting in the jury assembly room as a judge hears guilty pleas and motions.
Additionally, Simpson said that the technology in the courtroom is not adequate nor is it integrated. For that reason, he said he would like to include more up-to-date technology.
“We can use online technology to connect with state prisons across Georgia when inmates have motions or need to appear to hearings,” said Simpson. “Out-of-state witnesses can testify without traveling to our courthouse.
“It could be a big help to people to try and do some level of questioning to jurors over the online platform who are serving on the jury. They could either stay home or do it from their office, and then come to the courthouse at a later time.”
In addition to implementing more advanced technology, Simpson said that he would like a larger courtroom area to accommodate case participants, witnesses, counsel, judge, and jury, and materials that could be used to easily reconfigure the courtroom.
“Sometime a trial may call for doing demonstrations, and the area in front of the jury could be adjusted for each of the cases we are working on,” said Simpson.
Additionally, the fifth floor space could be used to house the county's Public Defender office. Currently, the office uses rented space.
Simpson said the fifth floor could not only be used for holding court cases but it could be used for a lot of other things.
“It could be used for something such as a commissioner meeting about some big issue in the county,” said Simpson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.