The Bremen Blue Lady Blue Devils volleyball team improved to 23-8 and 7-1 in the region with a sweep of Heard and Model.
The Lady Blue Devils have won nine matches in a row.
Heard County also lost to Model to fall to 9-23.
The Lady Braves have lost five matches in a row.
Bremen is ranked fifth in the Class A/AA poll.
The Villa Rica Lady Wildcats entered the week with a No.-20 ranking in the Class AAAAA poll.
Villa Rica extended its winning streak to four games with a 2-0 victory over New Manchester and a 2-1 win over North Springs.
With the wins, Villa improved to 21-9 and 6-0.
The Carrollton Lady Trojans fell to 19-19 after falling to Starr’s Mill 3-0.
It was the Lady Trojans first loss after rolling off three match wins in a row.
The Central Lady Lions closed out the regular season with a sweep of Temple.
The Lions closed out the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Central goes into next week’s region tournament next Tuesday against Troup with a 19-21 record.
Temple dropped to 2-23.
Haralson County also beat Temple, but fell to Armuchee.
The Lady Rebels dropped to 10-15.
