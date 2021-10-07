The Bremen Blue Lady Blue Devils volleyball team improved to 23-8 and 7-1 in the region with a sweep of Heard and Model.

The Lady Blue Devils have won nine matches in a row.

Heard County also lost to Model to fall to 9-23.

The Lady Braves have lost five matches in a row.

Bremen is ranked fifth in the Class A/AA poll.

The Villa Rica Lady Wildcats entered the week with a No.-20 ranking in the Class AAAAA poll.

Villa Rica extended its winning streak to four games with a 2-0 victory over New Manchester and a 2-1 win over North Springs.

With the wins, Villa improved to 21-9 and 6-0.

The Carrollton Lady Trojans fell to 19-19 after falling to Starr’s Mill 3-0.

It was the Lady Trojans first loss after rolling off three match wins in a row.

The Central Lady Lions closed out the regular season with a sweep of Temple.

The Lions closed out the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

Central goes into next week’s region tournament next Tuesday against Troup with a 19-21 record.

Temple dropped to 2-23.

Haralson County also beat Temple, but fell to Armuchee.

The Lady Rebels dropped to 10-15.