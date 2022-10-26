Temple Volleyball

Temple, along with Heard County, were eliminated from the State Volleyball Playoffs on Wednesday. Pictured are, Breana Brooks, Miya Shelton (99), Claire Miller (2), and Ashleigh Sims (8).

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Heard County and Temple made it further in their respective state brackets than any other teams in the area, but on Wednesday, both of their seasons came to an end in the Elite Eight round of the A-Division I bracket.

Heard County

Trending Videos