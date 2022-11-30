Though Bowdon and Carrollton are still in football season form, and Central still sports a flag football playoff spot, it is also high school basketball season in the West Georgia area.
Though Bowdon’s basketball season is not yet underway, many schools are multiple games into the season, with their most recent contests on Tuesday. Undefeated teams in the area as of Wednesday include Bremen (girls), Carrollton (boys and girls), Central (boys and girls) and Haralson County (boys).
Bremen
The girls team remains undefeated at 2-0 following a 54-40 win over Temple on Tuesday. They will play Coahulla Creek (3-0) in region play this Friday.
The boys team suffered their second loss of the season on Tuesday, a 65-48 loss to Temple. They will play Coahulla Creek (0-3) in region play this Friday.
Carrollton
The girls are 3-0 with double-digit wins in all three games, including the most recent 66-40 win over Banneker. They will face another unbeaten team, New Manchester (3-0), on the road today.
The boys team is 2-0 on the season following a huge 81-41 win over Rome last Tuesday. Their next game is at New Manchester (3-1) today (Thursday).
Central
The girls team also earned a big win Monday, 78-24 over Rockmart, and they will face Lagrange (0-3) at home this Friday.
The boys team is 1-0 on the season after 54-33 home opener win over Rockmart on Monday. They will face Lagrange (2-0) at home this Friday.
Haralson County
The girls are 0-2 on the season with losses to Ranburne and Temple. They will play at Praise Academy (0-1) this Friday.
The boys started the season 3-0 including two close wins, 68-61 over Mt. Zion and 48-45 over Temple. Their next game will be at Praise Academy (0-1) this Friday.
Heard County
The girls are now undefeated at 4-0 and had a 59-22 win over LaGrange on Tuesday. They will travel to Cedartown (0-3) this Friday.
The boys are now 0-1 after a 68-38 loss to LaGrange on Tuesday in their home opener. Their next game will be at Cedartown (0-1) on Friday.
Mt. Zion
The girls move to 2-1 on the season following a 49-23 win over Gordon Central on Tuesday. Their next game will be at Handley of Al. (0-1) this Friday.
The boys team is 2-3 on the season after a 74-62 loss to Gordon Central on Tuesday. Their next game will be at Handley of Al. this Friday.
Temple
The girls are also 1-1 on the season but following a 54-40 loss to Bremen on Tuesday. They will travel to Woodland (1-4) this Friday.
The boys are 1-1 with Tuesday’s 65-48 win over Bremen. Their next game will be at Woodland (1-4) on Friday.
Villa Rica
The girls closed out a 46-43 win over South Paulding to start the season 1-0. They will play Carrollton (3-0) this Saturday.
The boys are 0-1 on the season following a 100-45 road loss to South Paulding on Tuesday. Villa Rica’s next game will be at home against Carrollton (2-0) this Saturday.
(Scores and records based on MaxPreps)
