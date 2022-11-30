Though Bowdon and Carrollton are still in football season form, and Central still sports a flag football playoff spot, it is also high school basketball season in the West Georgia area.

Though Bowdon’s basketball season is not yet underway, many schools are multiple games into the season, with their most recent contests on Tuesday. Undefeated teams in the area as of Wednesday include Bremen (girls), Carrollton (boys and girls), Central (boys and girls) and Haralson County (boys).

