The high school football season reaches the halfway point of the season this week with both region and non-region games on the slate.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Bowdon Red Devils (3-1) at Trion Bulldogs (4-0)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Bowdon was off. Trion beat Cedar Bluff (Ala) 49-0.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 29-11-1.
What to Know: This will be the Region 6-A opener between these two long-time opponents. The Red Devils will go into the road game trying to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Bowdon has outscored its first four opponents 112-63. Bowdon’s only loss of the season came in a hard-fought 14-10 loss to Haralson County.
Quarterback Robert McNeal has 616 yards and six touchdowns for the Red Devils. He has also rushed for three TDs. Tanner Langley has turned in a solid effort on both sides of the line of scrimmage, scoring four rushing touchdowns and catching three passes for TDs.
Where to Find the Game: Great Classics 98.9
Clarkston Angoras (1-1) at Bremen Blue Devils (3-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Clarkston forfeited its game against Monroe Area. Bremen beat Maynard Jackson 38-22.
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: The Blue Devils come into the contest fresh off a victory over Maynard Jackson in a game that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate. The Blue Devils scored five touchdowns in the first half and put in on cruise control over the final two quarters. Clarkston has had trouble completing games. The Blue Devils’ next opponent hasn’t played since Aug. 27.
Bremen quarterback Christian Burks scored two touchdowns and set up a couple of scores with long passes in last week’s game.
Carrollton Trojans (4-0, 1-0) at Rome Wolves (2-2, 0-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Carrollton beat Dalton 56-15. Rome lost to South Paulding 34-32.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 4-3.
What to Know: The Trojans are coming off an impressive region opener last week against Dalton. Quarterback MJ Morris threw six touchdown passes and finished with 255 yards. Takare Lipscomb caught four passes including one for a touchdown.
Seven different players caught at least one pass for Carrollton. Carrollton has outscored its first four opponents 164-63. Rome has been outscored 83-82.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7
Banks County Leopards (1-3) at Haralson County Rebels (3-1)
Tonight, 7:30
Last Week: Banks County lost to Fannin County 30-13. Haralson County was off.
Series Record: Haralson leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Rebels have won two out of their last three games and outscored opponents 115-52.
Quarterback Chris Hyatt has helped move the first-down sticks with both his arm and his legs. Hyatt has thrown for two touchdowns and rushed for another. He also has two games where he rushed for over 100 yards, including against Bowdon where he finished with 201 yards.
Defensively Ethan Bell has two sacks.
Banks County has been outscored 86-39.
Where to find the game: 93.7 WKNG
Heard Braves (3-2,) at Central Lions (2-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m
Last Week: Heard County lost to Cedartown 42-0. Central lost to Villa Rica 48-26.
Series Record: Central leads 6-3
What to Know: This will be the final non-region game for both teams as they each try to rebound from losses last week. Central quarterback Devan Powell has passed for three touchdowns and run for two more so far this season. Central’s Vicari Swain has been a force on both sides of the ball. Swain has three receiving touchdowns and also 14 tackles and an interception on defense. Heard has been led by quarterback Marc Fench who has shown his ability to both run and pass the ball.
Where to Find the Game: B 92-1
Mt. Zion Eagles (3-1) at Heritage School Hawks (0-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat Dade County 35-27. Heritage lost to Chattooga 49-38.
Series Record: Mt. Zion leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Eagles have outscored opponents 146-82. Mt. Zion won its first two games to start the season, beating Central Talbotton and Creekside before falling to Landmark 35-21. Sherrod Montgomery rushed for 78 yards and a TD in Mt. Zion’s win. Malachi Ackles scored three TDs, including a 14-yard run and one on a short one-yard scamper. He also caught Stanley Cross’ 62-yard pass. Heritage has been outscored 108-54 through its first three games.
