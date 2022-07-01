Offensive and defensive lineman from local high schools will get the chance to showcase their skills and learn from college coaches this summer at the University of West Georgia's "Big Man Camp."
This football camp will take place Tuesday, July 12 from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the University Athletic Operations Building and at the University Athletics Complex on the football practice fields.
Online registration for the event closed on Thursday, but walk-up registration will be available on-site on the day of the event from 8 to 9 a.m.
Any high school offensive and defensive lineman (rising 9th-12th graders) are eligible for the event. Campers are required bring athletic gear and cleats. Helmets are also encouraged but are not required. The cost of the camp is $60.
For offensive lineman, the focus of the camp will be on the fundamentals of both pass protection and run blocking. On the defensive side, the camp will focus on the fundamentals of "block destruction," and they will also discuss and run drills for pass rushing in multiple schematics, including playing and defending against inside zone, outside zone, gap scheme, and drop-back pass protection.
Camp action starts at 9:15 a.m. with a meeting and a film study pre-session with an emphasis on pass protection and pass rushing. Then, the first practice session begins at 10 a.m. with an emphasis on the passing game.
At 11:45 a.m., the camp moves to lunch and film correction from the previous session, and at 1:15 p.m., the practice sessions will move into the running game for the remainder of the camp.
