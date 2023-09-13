Davis Concrete Co.

Daniel Jackson, chair, Tanner Medical Center Inc. board of directors, Richard Davis, president of Wayne Davis Concrete Co. and Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System celebrate the generous contribution made by Wayne Davis Concrete Co. to Higgins General Hospital.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Wayne Davis Concrete Co. announced a $100,000 contribution to Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, Georgia, through the Georgia HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program.

Wayne Davis Concrete believes in reinvesting in the communities that they serve and where they reside. The company saw this as an excellent opportunity to impact healthcare needs locally.