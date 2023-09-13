Wayne Davis Concrete Co. announced a $100,000 contribution to Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, Georgia, through the Georgia HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program.
Wayne Davis Concrete believes in reinvesting in the communities that they serve and where they reside. The company saw this as an excellent opportunity to impact healthcare needs locally.
Through Georgia HEART, Georgia taxpayers can make contributions in exchange for a 100% state income tax credit — up to specified limits — to qualified rural hospitals of their choice. Participating C Corporations and pass-through business owners may qualify for an additional federal business expense deduction. To learn more about this unique philanthropic tax credit program, visit georgiaheart.org.
“We are grateful to Wayne Davis Concrete Co. for providing financial support for Higgins General Hospital and its mission to provide quality care to every member of our community,” said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System. “Rural hospitals face unique challenges, and this donation from Wayne Davis Concrete — and the donations from others — help ensure our neighbors continue to have local access to lifesaving medical care right in their home community.”
The Georgia HEART Hospital Program is an excellent opportunity to directly help improve health care in our community while keeping tax dollars local. Consider supporting access to rural healthcare by participating in this program by contributing as a business owner or an individual.
About Wayne Davis Concrete
Wayne Davis Concrete Co. was founded in 1971 by Wayne and Joyce Davis in Tallapoosa, Georgia, on the same site where it currently operates. The operation has grown steadily over the past several years but is still managed using the same family business philosophy that has created 50 plus successful years in business. Today, Wayne Davis Concrete Co. operates 19 ready-mix plants, a fleet of ready-mix trucks and employs well-trained team members to service their customer needs.
Wayne and Joyce Davis founded their company with the principal belief of treating people the way you would want to be treated. Today they strive to promote that same message to their 350+ team members and our customer base. “Wayne Davis Cares”
