“Well, Mom, you did a really good job of hiding the crazy for the last seven years,” my daughter, Izzy, proclaimed to me and David one recent fall evening which just happened to be the day of the ultimate state match-up: the Georgia/Georgia Tech game.

Unfortunately for my husband, three generations of rabid University of Georgia football fans were under the same roof for this classic rivalry: my mom, my daughter, and me. The situation was even more unfortunate for my daughter’s boyfriend, the lone Georgia Tech fan of the bunch.

