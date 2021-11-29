The Class 6-A football bracket is down to just four teams, and the Carrollton Trojans are one of the squads invited to the Final-Four party.
Carrollton will now make the trek to take on long-time state power Buford on Friday night.
Carrollton made its reservations to the Final Four with a dramatic 37-32 victory over Westlake.
The Trojans and Lions took turns exchanging the momentum before running back Bryce Hicks helped Carrollton punch its ticket to the Class 6A semifinals with the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Carrollton led 21-0 at the half before Westlake rallied and outscored the Trojans 19-3 at the half.
Buford moved into the FinalFour with its 27-0 victory over Lee County.
Carrollton comes into the contest with a 12-1 record, while the Wolves bring an 11-1 record into the game.
The Trojans’ only loss of the season came against Rome, but since the region loss, Carrollton has rolled off eight wins in a row.
Buford has rolled off nine victories in a row and is undefeated against teams from Georgia. The Wolves on loss game against Chaminade from Hollywood, Fla.
The contest will feature two teams with high-powered offenses.
Buford has outscored its opponents 476-84. Carrollton has outscored its opponents 548-250.
The Trojans have spread the offensive wealth this season through a mix of passing and running.
M.J. Morris has passed for 2,917 yards and 33 touchdowns.
He has also shown his ability to run the football with 581 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Running back Bryce Hicks has been the offensive catalyst out of the backfield for the Trojans despite battling injuries and missing games for the Trojans.
Hicks, who scored three rushing TDs in the victory over Westlake, has rushed for 881 yards and 13 TDs.
He also caught a TD pass in the win over Westlake,
Jamun Evans has been the Trojans’ go-to running back in short-yardage situations, rushing for 461 yards and seven touchdowns.
Thirteen players have caught at least one pass for the Trojans with Takare Lipscomb, Terrell Charmichael, and Ace Williamson hauling in at least 40 catches each.
Both teams come into the game with plenty of playoff tradition.
Carrollton has won seven state titles, while Buford has won 13 state titles.
The Trojans won their last title in 1998, while the Wolves are trying to win their third state title in a row.
The winner of the Carrollton-Buford contest takes on the winner of the Dacula-Hughes contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.