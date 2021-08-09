HGBA restarting football after two-year absence

This semester, Holy Ground Baptist Academy in Roopville will be adding football back into their [HGBA] Athletics Program.
It has been two years since HGBA cut football from their Athletics Program. Now, this year, the team has the support, coaches, and players they need to restart their football program.
“The previous season ended because we just did not have a program,” said Head Coach Reshard Boykin. “We did not have enough interests in the program at that time. Then some of the boys came to me in January and stated that they would love the opportunity to be able to play football again.”
Now that football season has started again, Boykin is making sure that his team is prepared. Boykin said that this season he will be starting with a fresh team.
“We have been lifting weights the entire summer,” said Boykin. “The boys show up at 8 a.m. and we are watching film and going through plays.”
Before the season ended, HGBA was on a two-game winning streak. The Stallions beat the Griffin Christian Crusaders 44-42 and Sherwood Christian Academy 44-0. Boykin said, he plans on making sure the team continues that winning streak.
“This year we are making some changes,” said Boykin. “We are starting an 8th-grader at Center and whether he knows it or not he is going to have a big impact on the team, and we hope he is ready to go.”
The school’s atmosphere has even started to become more positive and exciting after it was announced that the school was brining football back, he said.
“Once the school found out we were starting football again they were really energetic,” said Boykin. “The girls started asking if they were getting a cheerleading team and the younger boys wanted their own football team.”
Conner Stephens, a senior at HGBA, was on the football team during his freshmen year before the program was shut down. Stephens said that he is ready to play one last season before he graduates.
“I am excited that football is back at school,” said Stephens. “We have been talking about it for a long time and I thought it would be great to have a football team for my last year here so I can play and show out.”
Boykin and his team are looking forward to this upcoming season.
“I am looking forward to building a unity with these young men,” said Boykin. “Not only am I looking forward to unity this is also a part of the church, and this is a mission.
“If we can reach someone through football and bring them together through Jesus Christ, then that will be the biggest victory for me.”
Daniel Buchanan, a sophomore at HGBA, said he looks most forward to creating a good running game this season.
“I am looking forward to running people over on the field,” he said “I am just happy I get to play for a team that puts the Lord first in all that we do.”
The Stallions will scrimmage against The Oaks on Friday. Their first regular season game will take place in La Grange against Lafayette Christian on Aug. 20. Praise Academy is the Stallions’ first game at home the next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.