Cara Herzog, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), has been named the company’s Chief DEI Officer and will now report directly to President and CEO Rich Stinson as part of the company’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT), according to a press release issued by the company this week.
“This is an exciting moment for me personally, but it’s also exciting for Southwire,” said Herzog. “Viewing DEI as a function of the business and emphasizing our efforts at the executive level show that we are truly committed to diversifying ourselves commercially and creating a more equitable workplace experience."
"This is a moment for us to pause, celebrate our progress and prepare for future growth," she noted.
Southwire officials stated that its "ever-evolving DEI strategy is currently focused on six key areas of impact: People Leaders, Inclusive Workforce, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Reputation and Community, Equity and Governance and Value and Supply Chain. These areas allow Southwire to focus on the internal engagement of team members and forge meaningful external partnerships with a wide variety of organizations, including Catalyst, Women in Manufacturing, Wounded Warrior Project®, the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC), CHRIS 180 and more."
“Since I joined the company in 2016, we have grown and matured in our commitment to DEI,” said President/CEO Stinson. “Cara’s promotion is the next right step in this journey, and I know that her team will continue to do an amazing job."
He added, "I believe this sends a message to others in our industry that DEI is critical to our success, and it further positions us to be generationally sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond.”
In 2020, Stinson signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion™ Pledge to show the company’s commitment to support a more inclusive workplace for team members, communities and society at large. Over the past seven years, the company has worked to hire more females, individuals from underrepresented communities (URCs) and veterans, and for the fourth consecutive year, Southwire was recognized by DiversityJobs.com as a Top Diversity Employer.
“Research has proven that companies are more engaged, innovative, productive and profitable when they lead with DEI,” said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president and Chief People & Culture Officer.
“We want to be an employer of choice, to attract, retain and develop talent and help team members feel equipped to do their best work every single day," Esquivel noted.
"Cara’s new role and her continued leadership in this space align perfectly with Southwire’s core values of trust, consistency, empowerment and inclusion,” he added.
Herzog began her career at Southwire in 2014 as a training specialist and held many roles within the company's People & Culture team before stepping into her current position. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of West Georgia and is committed to Giving Back by serving with organizations like Women in Manufacturing, Society for Diversity, Project GIFT, Women's Resource Center, Wounded Warrior Project, Advocates for Remarkable Citizens and All Terrain Georgia.
In addition to volunteering with these groups, Herzog is vice chair of the Manufacturers Alliance® Diversity & Inclusion Council and a board member for the Aimee Copeland Foundation. She previously served as chair of the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation Board.
