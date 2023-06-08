Cara Herzog, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), has been named the company’s Chief DEI Officer and will now report directly to President and CEO Rich Stinson as part of the company’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT), according to a press release issued by the company this week.

“This is an exciting moment for me personally, but it’s also exciting for Southwire,” said Herzog. “Viewing DEI as a function of the business and emphasizing our efforts at the executive level show that we are truly committed to diversifying ourselves commercially and creating a more equitable workplace experience."