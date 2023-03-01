Mr. Hershel Moody, age 75, of Carrollton, GA died on February 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Pinetuky Baptist Church, Pastor Wade Winters, Officiating; Bishop Lewis Askew, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday March 3, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

