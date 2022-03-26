Herschell Lee Swafford, 65, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, formerly of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1956, son of the late Mr. Hollis D. Swafford and the late Ina Virginia Swafford.
Mr. Swafford enjoyed fishing, hunting and cow farming. He also loved UGA football and NASCAR was his favorite sport.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Swafford; brother, Charles Swafford; sister, Glenda Fendley.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Swafford; sons, Jason and Jennifer Swafford, of Gulf Shores, Ricky and Wendy Holland, of Marietta, and Michael Holland, of Bremen; brothers, Eddie Swafford, of Dallas, and Gene Swafford, of Temple; grandchildren, Christopher Tyler Pruitt, Alexis Marie Watts, Bella Holland, Emma Holland, Kay Holland and Gavin Holland; best friend, Ronald Woody, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
